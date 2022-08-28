Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 277 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $78.20 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

