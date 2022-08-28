Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 29,332 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,332 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.19% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIXD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $756,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 120,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000.

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $46.52 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $54.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

