Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,102 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 345.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GTO opened at $48.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.34. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $57.74.

