Cetera Advisors LLC Has $4.56 Million Stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 1.64% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LDSF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ LDSF opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.16. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $20.32.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.