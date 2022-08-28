Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,024 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 1.65% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTXO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 415.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 424,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,480,000 after buying an additional 341,897 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,556,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,247,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 309,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 108,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 868.1% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 81,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 73,321 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of FTXO opened at $28.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $37.20.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.