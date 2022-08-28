Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 783 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 2.3 %

LLY opened at $315.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $319.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 754,125 shares of company stock worth $243,057,641. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.18.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.