Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 290,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,141 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,275,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,804,000 after purchasing an additional 923,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,719,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,179,000 after purchasing an additional 760,174 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,497,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,550,000 after acquiring an additional 103,043 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,157,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,316,000 after acquiring an additional 100,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,407,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,584,000 after acquiring an additional 560,924 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.26. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $20.76.

