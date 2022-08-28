Chartist Inc. CA Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Chartist Inc. CA lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 0.2% of Chartist Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 22,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,259,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,963,000 after purchasing an additional 36,516 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 332,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,176,000 after purchasing an additional 29,161 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,545,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,156. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.96 and its 200 day moving average is $156.87. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.96 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

