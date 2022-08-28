Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Shares of CSH.UN stock opened at C$10.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 531.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 314.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.89. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of C$10.57 and a 12 month high of C$13.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CSH.UN shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.46.

Insider Transactions at Chartwell Retirement Residences

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

In related news, Director Virginia Ann Davis purchased 5,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.82 per share, with a total value of C$55,068.71. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$167,012.90.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

