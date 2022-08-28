ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Cap Reaches $744,513.66

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $744,513.66 and $22,298.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,003.39 or 0.99952971 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00056096 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00024296 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001403 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

