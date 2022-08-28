Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,800 shares, a growth of 177.2% from the July 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CCVI stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCVI. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 121.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 814.3% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Capital Corp VI

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

