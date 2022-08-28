Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CIEN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Ciena by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ciena by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors increased its stake in Ciena by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN opened at $53.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.37. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $172,424.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,437,795.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $172,424.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,437,795.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,882.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,258. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.28.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

