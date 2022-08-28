Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,578 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Cigna by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Cigna by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,795 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 17,167 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cigna by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 104,214 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,971,000 after acquiring an additional 29,379 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Price Performance

Shares of CI opened at $284.87 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $293.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

