Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,310 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 45,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 28.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 808,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,559,000 after buying an additional 177,304 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Cisco Systems by 29.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,628 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.95. The stock has a market cap of $190.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

