Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,370,246 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 107,899 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.0% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Cisco Systems worth $187,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.59.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,628 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO opened at $45.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $190.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

