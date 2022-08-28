Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,972 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 45,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 808,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,559,000 after acquiring an additional 177,304 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.59.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,686.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,628. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

