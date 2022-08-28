Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,483,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,913 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $188,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after buying an additional 6,049,041 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,999,000 after buying an additional 2,633,801 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $128,150,000. Finally, John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $111,888,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.36.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $98.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.31. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $2,133,842.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,161,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,581,219.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,718 shares of company stock worth $13,888,209. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

