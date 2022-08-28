Citigroup Inc. Has $133.14 Million Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,749 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 2.61% of Rogers worth $133,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 641.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,505,000 after acquiring an additional 245,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 233.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,479,000 after acquiring an additional 179,098 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,202,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,277,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Rogers in the first quarter worth approximately $29,877,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Randall Colin Gouveia sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total transaction of $400,222.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Randall Colin Gouveia sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total transaction of $400,222.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total value of $104,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $254.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.10. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.43 and a fifty-two week high of $274.51.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

