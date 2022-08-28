Citigroup Inc. Purchases 79,327 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,276,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,327 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of W. R. Berkley worth $151,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 826.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1,025.6% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank bought 4,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $283,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRB opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.71. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $72.32.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.