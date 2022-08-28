Citigroup Raises Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Price Target to $3.60

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $3.00 to $3.60 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.74. Qurate Retail has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $11.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 3,111.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.