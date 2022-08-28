Citigroup Raises Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Price Target to $3.60

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $3.00 to $3.60 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Qurate Retail Trading Down 4.3 %
NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.74. Qurate Retail has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $11.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 3,111.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qurate Retail (QRTEA)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.