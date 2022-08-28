Citigroup Trims Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Target Price to $1.70

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $2.65 to $1.70 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gannett from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Gannett alerts:

Gannett Price Performance

Shares of Gannett stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.31. Gannett has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $7.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gannett

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $748.66 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael Reed purchased 500,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,836,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,657.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Gannett by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 11,899 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,491 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 450,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 150,031 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 56,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gannett

(Get Rating)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.