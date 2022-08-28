Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,065,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,898,000 after purchasing an additional 337,233 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 309,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,792,000 after purchasing an additional 20,258 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DSI traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.29. 287,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,841. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $93.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.09.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

