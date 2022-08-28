Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Has $3.86 Million Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,637 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 303,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after acquiring an additional 25,564 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 659,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,081,000 after acquiring an additional 34,313 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NULV traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.90. 180,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.87. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

