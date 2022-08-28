Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.2% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $6.54 on Friday, reaching $185.48. 283,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,581. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $166.09 and a 52 week high of $222.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.42.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

