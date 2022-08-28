Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,994 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 133.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,558,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,199 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,711 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 138.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,138,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,005,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,031,000 after buying an additional 1,118,184 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,991. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.66.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.