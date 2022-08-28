Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Reduces Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,173 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,530,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,202 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,060,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.5% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,199,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,410,000 after purchasing an additional 700,627 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $22,540,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $20,742,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $48.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,285. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $51.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.42.

