Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Sells 2,267 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises about 0.9% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,701,000 after buying an additional 177,606 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,694,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,257,000 after buying an additional 242,571 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 11,051 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,089. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day moving average of $89.16. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $77.59 and a 12-month high of $106.97.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.