Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Sells 400 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $214,503,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Intel by 9.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Stock Down 4.4 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Intel to a “negative” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Intel stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.36. 44,851,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,221,984. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $136.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

