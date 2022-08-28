ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ClearOne has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Get ClearOne alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearOne

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) by 5,150.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned 1.12% of ClearOne worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.