Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC raised Clicks Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Clicks Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS CLCGY traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.70. 282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625. Clicks Group has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $44.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average of $38.07.

Clicks Group Cuts Dividend

About Clicks Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.1757 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th.

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health and beauty through approximately 840 stores, and 620 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

