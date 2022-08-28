Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HSBC raised Clicks Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
Clicks Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS CLCGY traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.70. 282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625. Clicks Group has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $44.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average of $38.07.
Clicks Group Cuts Dividend
About Clicks Group
Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health and beauty through approximately 840 stores, and 620 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clicks Group (CLCGY)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Clicks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clicks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.