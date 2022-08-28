ClinTex CTi (CTI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $922,019.96

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. ClinTex CTi has a market capitalization of $922,019.96 and approximately $399,007.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004092 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00129524 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00032757 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00084497 BTC.

About ClinTex CTi

ClinTex CTi (CRYPTO:CTI) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com. The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io.

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClinTex CTi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClinTex CTi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

