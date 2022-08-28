CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CMC Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $173.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CMC Materials has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $197.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.06.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.