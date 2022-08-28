CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2,556.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after purchasing an additional 128,090 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 47.5% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME Group Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.20.

Shares of CME stock opened at $196.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

