Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Short Interest Update

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, an increase of 144.9% from the July 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 498,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cognition Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of CGTX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. 50,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,813. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cognition Therapeutics by 1,070.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 309,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 283,033 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in Cognition Therapeutics by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 79,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 53,312 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 1,447.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 214,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 201,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

