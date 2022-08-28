CoinFi Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week (COFI)

CoinFi (COFI) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $235,750.19 and $16,280.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004065 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00129307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00032295 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00084260 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

COFI is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CoinFi

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.