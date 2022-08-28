Collateral Pay Trading Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (COLL)

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $116,816.23 and $344.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002238 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00827064 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Collateral Pay Coin Profile
Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi.
Buying and Selling Collateral Pay
Receive News & Updates for Collateral Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collateral Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.