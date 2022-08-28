Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a growth of 118.2% from the July 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPBY traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 84,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Coloplast A/S has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.28.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coloplast A/S from 1,014.00 to 980.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $985.00.

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

