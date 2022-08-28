Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Update

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a growth of 67.6% from the July 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMWAY traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.92. 30,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,440. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $82.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.4456 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous dividend of $1.24.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.

