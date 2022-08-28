Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

CHCI stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Comstock Holding Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

