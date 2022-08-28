Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance
CHCI stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Comstock Holding Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12.
About Comstock Holding Companies
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comstock Holding Companies (CHCI)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.