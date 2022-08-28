Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 103,644 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 257.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,644 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $10,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 6.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCCO. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average is $60.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $44.70 and a 52-week high of $79.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

Southern Copper Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.