Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $14.19 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,257 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $14,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.41.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,908,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $166.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.13 and its 200 day moving average is $153.90. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $134.10 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,387.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

