Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $17.74 Million Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 229.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,133,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,182,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.65% of NexGen Energy worth $17,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy Price Performance

Shares of NXE opened at $4.09 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -37.18 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.