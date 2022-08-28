Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $18.94 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 219,890 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $18,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 736.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $75.27 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.11.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

