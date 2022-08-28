Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 292,073 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $14,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average is $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

