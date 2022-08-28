Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 230,470 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 1,103.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,470 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $11,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 34.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Argus lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Shares of UAL opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.78. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The business had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.91) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 50,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.69 per share, with a total value of $1,884,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,910,500. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

