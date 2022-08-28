Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 497,573 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 362.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497,573 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.65% of MAG Silver worth $10,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 73,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 90,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 270,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MAG Silver Trading Down 4.0 %
MAG opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.02 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $21.73.
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
