Constellation (DAG) Price Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

Constellation (DAG) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. Constellation has a total market cap of $89.46 million and approximately $436,540.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Constellation has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0706 or 0.00000354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Constellation alerts:

Grid+ (GRID) traded up 392,800.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,021.76 or 0.10148701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004112 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00129136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032536 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Constellation

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.