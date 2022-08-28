CONTRACOIN Market Capitalization Tops $2.62 Million (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 93.8% lower against the dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $2.62 million and $77,063.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CONTRACOIN alerts:

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00165042 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,416,030 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network.

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CONTRACOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CONTRACOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.