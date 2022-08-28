Contrasting 2seventy bio (TSVT) and The Competition

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) is one of 949 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare 2seventy bio to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 2seventy bio and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 2seventy bio $54.52 million -$292.21 million -1.47 2seventy bio Competitors $1.84 billion $245.68 million -4.13

2seventy bio’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than 2seventy bio. 2seventy bio is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

50.4% of 2seventy bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of 2seventy bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for 2seventy bio and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 2seventy bio 0 0 5 0 3.00 2seventy bio Competitors 2995 12864 38983 623 2.67

2seventy bio presently has a consensus target price of $29.75, suggesting a potential upside of 95.08%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 95.45%. Given 2seventy bio’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 2seventy bio has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares 2seventy bio and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2seventy bio -496.68% -100.76% -43.84% 2seventy bio Competitors -3,246.18% -160.82% -24.44%

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio, Inc., a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a collaboration arrangement with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

