Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Price Target Raised to $18.30 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.60 to $18.30 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Cosan from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.
Shares of CSAN stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.27. Cosan has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $20.97.
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.
