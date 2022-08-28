Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Price Target Raised to $18.30 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.60 to $18.30 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cosan from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of CSAN stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.27. Cosan has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $20.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSAN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cosan by 78.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cosan in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cosan by 3.0% in the second quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 2,286,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,788,000 after acquiring an additional 65,595 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cosan by 61.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 98,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 37,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Cosan in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,823,000. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

